AColony update for 26 January 2023

v0.1.006

Share · View all patches · Build 10412686 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,
a new patch is out with some fixes (v0.1.006):

  • more colonists jobs by player command get not interrupted by schedules anymore
  • fixed darkfly nest spawns in wrong rotation on client (causing an error later)
  • fixed one access point of centipede nest was 1 block off
  • fixed that quality settings changed screen brightness down to 1

I have to say, that was an interesting week with a lot of quick patches, I think we have now nearly all bigger problems solved (which were not found or reported in the closed alpha)

Cheers!

