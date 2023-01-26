Hi everyone,
a new patch is out with some fixes (v0.1.006):
- more colonists jobs by player command get not interrupted by schedules anymore
- fixed darkfly nest spawns in wrong rotation on client (causing an error later)
- fixed one access point of centipede nest was 1 block off
- fixed that quality settings changed screen brightness down to 1
I have to say, that was an interesting week with a lot of quick patches, I think we have now nearly all bigger problems solved (which were not found or reported in the closed alpha)
Cheers!
Changed files in this update