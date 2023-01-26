Hi everyone,

a new patch is out with some fixes (v0.1.006):

more colonists jobs by player command get not interrupted by schedules anymore

fixed darkfly nest spawns in wrong rotation on client (causing an error later)

fixed one access point of centipede nest was 1 block off

fixed that quality settings changed screen brightness down to 1

I have to say, that was an interesting week with a lot of quick patches, I think we have now nearly all bigger problems solved (which were not found or reported in the closed alpha)

Cheers!