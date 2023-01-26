 Skip to content

CBS: Eftm 3D update for 26 January 2023

Patch 1.5.4

Patch 1.5.4 · Build 10412484

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update this week for minor fixes and some new content

  • 2 more stages added, with 12 being the joke boss stage, it will be tough.
  • Joke doesn't spin around while running anymore
  • Localisation should now be detected upon launch.

