Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - February 1, 2023

Today marks the start of Heroes of the Interstellar Armed Forces season 8, and we're adding more missions and challenges from the Workshop to the list of content you can play on participating servers.

Campaigns and Bonus Missions

The following Workshop campaigns and missions have been added to the list of content available in ranked play:

Challenges

The following Workshop challenge modes are now available in ranked play:

Scoring Change

Additionally, we are changing how diminishing returns from playing the same map over and over works.

Diminishing returns happen in Heroes of the Interstellar Armed Forces when you play the same mission multiple times in quick succession. If it has been 2 or more hours since your last HoIAF mission, or you have not repeated the mission within 6 the last missions you have played, you are considered to have not repeated the mission.

We are changing the score multiplier for diminishing returns so that it scales with the number of times you have repeated the mission recently.

[table]

[tr][th]Repeats[/th][th]0[/th][th]1[/th][th]2[/th][th]3[/th][th]4[/th][th]5[/th][th]6+[/th][/tr]

[tr][th]Old Multiplier[/th][td]100%[/td][td]25%[/td][td]25%[/td][td]25%[/td][td]25%[/td][td]25%[/td][td]25%[/td][/tr]

[tr][th]New Multiplier[/th][td]100%[/td][td]50%[/td][td]25%[/td][td]13%[/td][td]6%[/td][td]3%[/td][td]1.5%[/td][/tr]

[/table]