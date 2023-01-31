Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - February 1, 2023

Today marks the start of Heroes of the Interstellar Armed Forces season 8, and we're adding more missions and challenges from the Workshop to the list of content you can play on participating servers.
Campaigns and Bonus Missions
The following Workshop campaigns and missions have been added to the list of content available in ranked play:
- Blitz Campaign by Vertigo, jhheight, and Dmitriy
- Reduction by XFunc_CaRteR (note: Mission 5 is not scored as it contains no combat)
- Crude Infestation by jhheight
- Nitro Canister MR by Tien and Orange
- Warehouse by Sergei 'STALKER4732' Lavrinenco
- Chemical Facility by Apairofkings
- Delusion by ShadowsInRain
- Ground Zero by Spectre13
- The Beginning by Kenny_WWE
- Nest by Dmitriy
- Absolute Madness by Orange
- Ancient Ruins by Cryora
- Edge by Jester_prince
Challenges
The following Workshop challenge modes are now available in ranked play:
- Bounds by Reit
- Darkness by jhheight
- Kill or Die by Orange
- Invisible Aliens by jhheight
- ASBI 3.0 by Revenant
- ASBI Kill or Die by Orange
- ASBI Bounds by Reit and jhheight
Scoring Change
Additionally, we are changing how diminishing returns from playing the same map over and over works.
Diminishing returns happen in Heroes of the Interstellar Armed Forces when you play the same mission multiple times in quick succession. If it has been 2 or more hours since your last HoIAF mission, or you have not repeated the mission within 6 the last missions you have played, you are considered to have not repeated the mission.
We are changing the score multiplier for diminishing returns so that it scales with the number of times you have repeated the mission recently.
[table]
[tr][th]Repeats[/th][th]0[/th][th]1[/th][th]2[/th][th]3[/th][th]4[/th][th]5[/th][th]6+[/th][/tr]
[tr][th]Old Multiplier[/th][td]100%[/td][td]25%[/td][td]25%[/td][td]25%[/td][td]25%[/td][td]25%[/td][td]25%[/td][/tr]
[tr][th]New Multiplier[/th][td]100%[/td][td]50%[/td][td]25%[/td][td]13%[/td][td]6%[/td][td]3%[/td][td]1.5%[/td][/tr]
[/table]
