Friend or Foe update for 26 January 2023

Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU05]

New

  • Harvesting animals now spawns the food instead of adding it directly to the backpack.
  • Added a craftable torch that can be lit up when interacting with a campfire.
  • Recipe for blueberry jam decreased 30 < 15 blueberries.
  • Recipe for raspberry jam decreased 30 < 15 raspberries.
  • Raspberry and blueberry jam thirst increased 20 < 60
  • Raspberry and blueberry jam stamina increased 25 < 45
  • Blueberry and raspberry thirst decreased 5 < 4

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where meat could not be cooked in a campfire.
  • Fixed a bug where a wall would collapse when deleting one of the unbuilt logwalls.
  • Fixed a bug where logs that fell into the water could not be picked up.

Optimization

  • Lowered the quality of some textures.
  • Adjusted the render distance of some objects.

