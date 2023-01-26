Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU05]

New
- Harvesting animals now spawns the food instead of adding it directly to the backpack.
- Added a craftable torch that can be lit up when interacting with a campfire.
- Recipe for blueberry jam decreased 30 < 15 blueberries.
- Recipe for raspberry jam decreased 30 < 15 raspberries.
- Raspberry and blueberry jam thirst increased 20 < 60
- Raspberry and blueberry jam stamina increased 25 < 45
- Blueberry and raspberry thirst decreased 5 < 4
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where meat could not be cooked in a campfire.
- Fixed a bug where a wall would collapse when deleting one of the unbuilt logwalls.
- Fixed a bug where logs that fell into the water could not be picked up.
Optimization
- Lowered the quality of some textures.
- Adjusted the render distance of some objects.
Changed files in this update