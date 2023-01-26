 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boat Builder: Andy's Story update for 26 January 2023

You can enter the boat only if you get close to it

Share · View all patches · Build 10412427 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Also this is an update on paragraph 1.5 of this discussion with Simon K. (when looking at the boat, shows how to enter the boat)
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2182570/discussions/0/5532142788857536307/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2182571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link