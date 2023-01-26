 Skip to content

Rawbots update for 26 January 2023

Hotfix 0.2.1

Build 10412375

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fix occasional lag when warping
  • Fix incorrect save location after travelling through portal
  • Fix warp effect restarting
  • Fix inverse trig function output

Features:

  • Added Piston and Elbow sounds
  • Added FX for tutorial zone bounds

