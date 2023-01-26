 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts update for 26 January 2023

Hotfix Update v1.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10412362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings all,

Here is another set of fixes and improvements.

Hotfix Update v1.1.3

  • Fixed bug that caused ships to suddenly stop movement or crash the game.
  • Fixed issue of formations that could cause ship direction to jitter fast.
  • Fixed other bugs that could cause battle or campaign instability.
  • Some UI fixes/optimizations.
  • Campaign and Ship Design performance optimizations for a higher fps (not final).
  • Fixed bug that made minor nations seek alliance with dissolved major nations.
  • Balance of campaign economy: Ship Maintenance slight increase / Tech Budget-Port Capacity cost slight increase. Economy could become too easy to manage without these changes. Please note that your ongoing campaigns will be affected immediately.
  • Fixed too low shell velocity which could cause shell trajectories to have a very high arc or guns to not show shells flying away from the barrels.
  • Fine tuning in Aiming, Battle AI, Auto-Design.

Enjoy!

The Game-Labs Team

Changed files in this update

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts Content Depot 1069661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link