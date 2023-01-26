Greetings all,
Here is another set of fixes and improvements.
Hotfix Update v1.1.3
- Fixed bug that caused ships to suddenly stop movement or crash the game.
- Fixed issue of formations that could cause ship direction to jitter fast.
- Fixed other bugs that could cause battle or campaign instability.
- Some UI fixes/optimizations.
- Campaign and Ship Design performance optimizations for a higher fps (not final).
- Fixed bug that made minor nations seek alliance with dissolved major nations.
- Balance of campaign economy: Ship Maintenance slight increase / Tech Budget-Port Capacity cost slight increase. Economy could become too easy to manage without these changes. Please note that your ongoing campaigns will be affected immediately.
- Fixed too low shell velocity which could cause shell trajectories to have a very high arc or guns to not show shells flying away from the barrels.
- Fine tuning in Aiming, Battle AI, Auto-Design.
