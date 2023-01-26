[26.1.23] New Hotfix available now!

CHANGELOG
Changed
- Fire condition’s proximity damage changed from 12 to 5 per stack (now equal to the burning character).
- Weapons have been iterated: bleeding and stun conditions modified
Fixed
- Fixed a bug that prevented non-applied stats (i.e. a weapon’s base damage) to correctly show up in CharacterUI stats recap view.
- Fixed character becoming stuck if loss of control was triggered while blocking (i.e. knockdown, poise break) when using KB&M.
- Fix various sources (weapons, skills, …) applying conditions with incorrect values.
- Fixed mouse left-click not being registered in save picker.
- Fixed an authoring issue with stronghold’s blacksmiths that would lead the game to misbehave when interacting with them.
- Fixed Martum’s Shrine codex entry not reachable from Codex tab.
