Fantasy Jigsaw Puzzles update for 27 January 2023

1.1.0 - New Features and DLC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've just finished a significant update, which should greatly improve the playability of Fantasy Jigsaw Puzzles!

In the options menu, there is now a section to change the game's background texture. In addition to the default background, there are now 6 more background textures to choose from.

In the main puzzle game scene, there are now 2 new buttons. These buttons find the corner or edge pieces and move them to their correct locations.
The control panel has also been reorganised to accommodate these new buttons.

In addition to the new features, there are 2 new puzzle packs available:
Fantasy Jigsaw Puzzles - Magic and Fantasy Jigsaw Puzzles - Darkness.

