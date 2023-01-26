Misc update

Version 0.670

🎯 [Skill] The Axiom skill "Grim Reaper" has been buffed.

🎯 [Skill] The Imperius skill "Halt!" has been revised. It now works as follows: Enemies hit by your fixed-point Frost weapons have {0}% chance to receive reduced resistance to all elements by {1}% for {2} seconds.

🎯 [Balance] Several maps in Act 2 have been enlarged.

🎯 [Balance] Revised three of the new Continuum Challenges.

🎯 [Misc] Most enemies now have random weapon cooldowns when they spawn. This change was made to create more dynamic engagements.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue with portals spawning out of bounds in some maps in Act 2.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed several incorrect texts.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that could lead to incorrect player position when using a warp gate that leads to a different location in the same map (e.g. the map with the third boss in act 2) combined with some weapons that have the follow-type mod and bullets currently following the player.