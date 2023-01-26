 Skip to content

Nienix update for 26 January 2023

Misc update

Share · View all patches · Build 10412082 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Version 0.670

🎯 [Skill] The Axiom skill "Grim Reaper" has been buffed.
🎯 [Skill] The Imperius skill "Halt!" has been revised. It now works as follows: Enemies hit by your fixed-point Frost weapons have {0}% chance to receive reduced resistance to all elements by {1}% for {2} seconds.
🎯 [Balance] Several maps in Act 2 have been enlarged.
🎯 [Balance] Revised three of the new Continuum Challenges.
🎯 [Misc] Most enemies now have random weapon cooldowns when they spawn. This change was made to create more dynamic engagements.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue with portals spawning out of bounds in some maps in Act 2.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed several incorrect texts.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that could lead to incorrect player position when using a warp gate that leads to a different location in the same map (e.g. the map with the third boss in act 2) combined with some weapons that have the follow-type mod and bullets currently following the player.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10412082
Nienix Content Depot 1332761
Nienix Depot Linux Depot 1332762
Nienix Depot MacOS Depot 1332763
