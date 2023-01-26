 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Maze update for 26 January 2023

Improved Stealth System

Share · View all patches · Build 10412050 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now when opponents see players, a suspense sound will play, and if player doesn’t hide away, the scouts will sound the alarm. If player is crouching, it opponent will take longer to detect the player.

Bugs fixed and Improvements made

  • Improved Stealth system.
  • Decreased maximum amount of opponents because it was causing lag.
  • Fixed bullet holes not appearing in concrete walls. Thanks for letting me know Zaros!
  • Removed bayonet from WW2 long rifle because it was causing issue when stabbing.
  • Fixed elbow going into players face when stocking long guns.
  • Changed the decal system(what adds the bullets and damage effects in opponents and objects), not sure how this is gonna affect the game, however when I tested it, it made the game 30% faster.

Changed files in this update

The Maze Content Depot 1339111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link