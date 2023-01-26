Now when opponents see players, a suspense sound will play, and if player doesn’t hide away, the scouts will sound the alarm. If player is crouching, it opponent will take longer to detect the player.
Bugs fixed and Improvements made
- Improved Stealth system.
- Decreased maximum amount of opponents because it was causing lag.
- Fixed bullet holes not appearing in concrete walls. Thanks for letting me know Zaros!
- Removed bayonet from WW2 long rifle because it was causing issue when stabbing.
- Fixed elbow going into players face when stocking long guns.
- Changed the decal system(what adds the bullets and damage effects in opponents and objects), not sure how this is gonna affect the game, however when I tested it, it made the game 30% faster.
Changed files in this update