PixelOver 0.12.3 Improved trails

Hello, this update is improving the trails system to prepare the particles system update.

New features

Trails now work on 2D and 3D meshes. Performance also greatly improved.



Changes

Improved 3D lights tools (Added the light icon, and less confusing lines when the light isn't selected)



Mesh2d should now use children bones. This will prevent transform issue and it will be less confusing to manage.

If your project currently uses mesh2d with bones the configuration will not be lost but the bones will not affect the mesh,

so you will just need to drag'n'drop the bones into the mesh to let it work again.



Inputs have now a custom to slide/edit, and a margin before the sliding start so it will be easier to edit instead of slide.

[/td]

Bug fixes

[td]Bug[/td]

[td]Ref[/td]

[td]Fixed shader loading with mask auto palette.[/td]

Reported by dm

[td]Fixed normal buffer with custom normal map.[/td]

Reported by dm

[td]Fixed .mtl normal map import.[/td]

Reported by dm

Roadmap for 2023

[th]Animation[/th]

[td]Edit 3D bones animation.[/td]

[td]Ability to save and load animation.[/td]

[th]Tools and objects[/th]

[td]Particles and fluids.[/td]

[td]2D and 3D text object.[/td]

[td]2D lights with support of normal and depth map.[/td]

[th]Pixelation and effects[/th]

[td]Materials edition especially with custom palette indexation.[/td]

[td]More available effects with a tool to place them easily.[/td]

[td]More pixel-art oriented resampler.[/td]

[th]Importation & Export[/th]

[td]Import 3D FBX format.[/td]

[td]Import 2D formats Aseprite, PSD.

[th]Application[/th]

[td]Better favorite system with preview for shader, palette, dithering, ...[/td]

[td]Lighter project type. To batch pixelates files without any transformation.[/td]

