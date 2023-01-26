Game Update | 0.23.01.26.03

Build ID: 0.23.01.26.03
Changelog
New
-
Added text {Hold button} over keys that have to be hold
-
Added 1-second Hold for reset rod button {Q}
-
Added new high-level reels:
- UFE© Salt Warrior 3500
- UFE© Salt Warrior 4500
- UFE© Salt Warrior 5500
-
Added new high-level rod:
- Seax© Saltfighter 170
Fixes
- Fixed chat input interacting with shortcuts like Map/Store/Inventory etc.
- Fixed the X/Y axis and added the possibility to invert both independently
- Fixed Eagle Eye
Changes
- Changed max. Fishing Net capacity to 2000 kg
- Changed lower-level fishing net capacities
- Economy adjustments for Reels, Rods, and Fishing lines
