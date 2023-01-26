 Skip to content

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 26 January 2023

Game Update | 0.23.01.26.03

Build 10411946 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build ID: 0.23.01.26.03

Changelog

New

  • Added text {Hold button} over keys that have to be hold

  • Added 1-second Hold for reset rod button {Q}

  • Added new high-level reels:

    • UFE© Salt Warrior 3500
    • UFE© Salt Warrior 4500
    • UFE© Salt Warrior 5500

  • Added new high-level rod:

    • Seax© Saltfighter 170
Fixes
  • Fixed chat input interacting with shortcuts like Map/Store/Inventory etc.
  • Fixed the X/Y axis and added the possibility to invert both independently
  • Fixed Eagle Eye
Changes
  • Changed max. Fishing Net capacity to 2000 kg
  • Changed lower-level fishing net capacities
  • Economy adjustments for Reels, Rods, and Fishing lines

