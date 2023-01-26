Windowed Mode now as some size options
Other fixes
- Fixed "i" not taking you to inventory if you were in another menu before you last closed it
- Fixed a rare bug that allowed Arbo to dig in on a tile with a slanted collider and get stuck
- Put in catch for extremely rare change of getting stuck in a wall. Yay!
- Moved setting last spell sprite froma problematic coroutine to player late update
- Minor mana Cost adjustents for abilities that allow some of the lower mana characters to not run out so fast
- Manuall saving over autosave and quicksave does not alter your save index
- Quicksave confirms with text that game is saved
- Removed extraneous skill + icon on lefthand side of skill screen