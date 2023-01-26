 Skip to content

Caves of Lore update for 26 January 2023

Windowed Mode now as some size options

Build 10411939 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Other fixes

  • Fixed "i" not taking you to inventory if you were in another menu before you last closed it
  • Fixed a rare bug that allowed Arbo to dig in on a tile with a slanted collider and get stuck
  • Put in catch for extremely rare change of getting stuck in a wall. Yay!
  • Moved setting last spell sprite froma problematic coroutine to player late update
  • Minor mana Cost adjustents for abilities that allow some of the lower mana characters to not run out so fast
  • Manuall saving over autosave and quicksave does not alter your save index
  • Quicksave confirms with text that game is saved
  • Windowed mode has a few settings now
  • Removed extraneous skill + icon on lefthand side of skill screen
