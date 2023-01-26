- Santa's workshop has received a makeover, and now has a cozy feel with its wooden textures
- Binkles the elf is no longer a giant, and is scaled appropriately down in size
- Sprinkles the trash can elf has been added, and can now teleport you to different parts of the map via the inner connected trashcan system
- Presents are no longer infinite, you have a certain amount of "ammo", and must collect more to be able to shoot/deliver them
- You can now collect presents one at a time while running around on the ground via Christmas stockings
- You can quickly collect presents while on the ground, or on the sled by going near a Present Pickup station
Christmas Cats update for 26 January 2023
New textures, collecting presents, and introducing Sprinkles, the trash can elf!
