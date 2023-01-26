 Skip to content

Open Brush update for 26 January 2023

Open Brush v2.0 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10411662 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Open Brush v2.0 is finally here! This update marks our second anniversary, and the end of a long year of work to upgrade the project to the latest and greatest in XR tech.

Release notes here!
https://docs.openbrush.app/release-history/2.0

Changed files in this update

Open Brush Content Depot 1634871
  • Loading history…
