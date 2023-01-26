Open Brush v2.0 Update!

Open Brush v2.0 is finally here! This update marks our second anniversary, and the end of a long year of work to upgrade the project to the latest and greatest in XR tech.
Release notes here!
https://docs.openbrush.app/release-history/2.0
