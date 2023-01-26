 Skip to content

Eden's Last Sunrise update for 26 January 2023

Update Notes for January 26

Share · View all patches · Build 10411623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quite a lot of small fixes today as I shake out and refactor things in anticipation of the console ports. Here's a brief list!

  • Changed dialog/cutscene handling to hopefully perform better on lower-end systems.
  • Changed a few graphical settings to help improve performance on lower-end hardware.
  • Increased the tension granted for area-of-effect heals.
  • Fixed an issue where allied characters could act out of order during the opening tutorial battles.
  • Fixed several inconsistencies with gamepad tabbing on the interface.
  • Fixed an issue where UI feedback sounds could become improperly pitched in battle.
  • Fixed an issue where target reaction warnings could be shown improperly.
  • Fixed an issue where portraits could cover up the Attack Preview window when UI scale was set to maximum.
  • Fixed an issue where UI elements could improperly appear on screen at the start of battle when UI scale was set to maximum.
  • Fixed an issue where it could be difficult to select Ekrett on the world map.
  • Refactored some AI processing to hopefully help speed up the process.
  • Fixed incorrect information in the crafting tutorial message.
  • Fixed an issue where multiple Astral Ally units could be summoned.
  • Reduced the size of the interactive "hot spot" on portraits in battle. This was causing conflicts with the menu at larger UI scales.

