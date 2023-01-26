Update Notes for January 26

Quite a lot of small fixes today as I shake out and refactor things in anticipation of the console ports. Here's a brief list!
- Changed dialog/cutscene handling to hopefully perform better on lower-end systems.
- Changed a few graphical settings to help improve performance on lower-end hardware.
- Increased the tension granted for area-of-effect heals.
- Fixed an issue where allied characters could act out of order during the opening tutorial battles.
- Fixed several inconsistencies with gamepad tabbing on the interface.
- Fixed an issue where UI feedback sounds could become improperly pitched in battle.
- Fixed an issue where target reaction warnings could be shown improperly.
- Fixed an issue where portraits could cover up the Attack Preview window when UI scale was set to maximum.
- Fixed an issue where UI elements could improperly appear on screen at the start of battle when UI scale was set to maximum.
- Fixed an issue where it could be difficult to select Ekrett on the world map.
- Refactored some AI processing to hopefully help speed up the process.
- Fixed incorrect information in the crafting tutorial message.
- Fixed an issue where multiple Astral Ally units could be summoned.
- Reduced the size of the interactive "hot spot" on portraits in battle. This was causing conflicts with the menu at larger UI scales.
