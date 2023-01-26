 Skip to content

A Bit of Tactics update for 26 January 2023

Tiny patch 26.01.

Share · View all patches · Build 10411548 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

bugfixes
-timed challenge stops after encounter victory
-spell casting gear no longer cost mana when they shouldn't
-fighters legs will no longer be glitching
other
-restore sfx changed
-dificulty levels adjusted
-scenario progression adjusted
balance
-regen rate is now 5+stage number up from 3+stage number
-hero top no longer gives ap
-cyborc boss now comes with more minions
-rollers now have an additional ronin
-edgy body now gives 3 attack when hp is 3 or less
-succubuss boss is now harder
-fallen angel boss reworked

