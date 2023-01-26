bugfixes
-timed challenge stops after encounter victory
-spell casting gear no longer cost mana when they shouldn't
-fighters legs will no longer be glitching
other
-restore sfx changed
-dificulty levels adjusted
-scenario progression adjusted
balance
-regen rate is now 5+stage number up from 3+stage number
-hero top no longer gives ap
-cyborc boss now comes with more minions
-rollers now have an additional ronin
-edgy body now gives 3 attack when hp is 3 or less
-succubuss boss is now harder
-fallen angel boss reworked
A Bit of Tactics update for 26 January 2023
Tiny patch 26.01.
bugfixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update