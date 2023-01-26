Tiny patch 26.01.

bugfixes

-timed challenge stops after encounter victory

-spell casting gear no longer cost mana when they shouldn't

-fighters legs will no longer be glitching

other

-restore sfx changed

-dificulty levels adjusted

-scenario progression adjusted

balance

-regen rate is now 5+stage number up from 3+stage number

-hero top no longer gives ap

-cyborc boss now comes with more minions

-rollers now have an additional ronin

-edgy body now gives 3 attack when hp is 3 or less

-succubuss boss is now harder

-fallen angel boss reworked