v 1.2.57 change list

• Added warning damage sounds when sub is approaching crush depth

• Increased amount of flooding required to cause submerged sub to sink from 10% to 20%

• Increased final implosion depth to ~30 ft below “crush depth”

• Added tips for some newer features

• Ramming parked seaplanes will now damage them (and you!)

• Fixed sub not getting flooding before imploding when below crush depth

• Fixed bug where a ship left behind by its convoy could disappear

• Fixed bug where ships could be invisible