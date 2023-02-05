 Skip to content

Crash Dive 2 update for 5 February 2023

v 1.2.57 change list

Share · View all patches · Build 10411487 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Added warning damage sounds when sub is approaching crush depth
• Increased amount of flooding required to cause submerged sub to sink from 10% to 20%
• Increased final implosion depth to ~30 ft below “crush depth”
• Added tips for some newer features
• Ramming parked seaplanes will now damage them (and you!)
• Fixed sub not getting flooding before imploding when below crush depth
• Fixed bug where a ship left behind by its convoy could disappear
• Fixed bug where ships could be invisible

