- Can now use analogue stick to move for people who don't like dpad.
- Changed a few dialogue lines.
- Improved trigger for certain part of the game.
- Updated poppy painting light.
- Fixed immersion breaking cube.
- Fixed radio bug where text stayed on screen.
Lake Haven - Chrysalis update for 26 January 2023
V1.21
Patchnotes via Steam Community
