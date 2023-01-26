 Skip to content

Lake Haven - Chrysalis update for 26 January 2023

V1.21

  • Can now use analogue stick to move for people who don't like dpad.
  • Changed a few dialogue lines.
  • Improved trigger for certain part of the game.
  • Updated poppy painting light.
  • Fixed immersion breaking cube.
  • Fixed radio bug where text stayed on screen.

