Community Content Exhibit Vol. 8

Welcome to the 7th in our series of monthly newsletters dedicated entirely to community creations and contributions to Ready or Not. Today we will be featuring some of the content creators that keep the Ready or not community vibrant and generate no end of informative and/or entertaining content.

For the first community showcase of the year, we’re going to be looking at some more stand out maps from our endlessly talented community.

Please note, they are in no particular order of quality, it is simply how they landed.

Community Spotlight - Community Maps

1.) Red Library Remaster by Aerostatic

Another in the inevitable series of Swat 4 remakes and another in the series of Aerostatics maps, who seems to have made it their mission in their RoN Career to move over all of Swat 4s maps judging by their portfolio on mod.io. The Red Library has all the makings of a classic level in its’ tight corners, wide variety of colors that keep the map from falling prey to the gray that prevelates too many shooters and maps, and finally the unique feature of multiple spawn points that show up in many high-tier maps.

Download link: https://mod.io/g/readyornot/m/sw4t-or-not-red-library-remaster



2.) Storage House by CLY89

As opposed to many maps whose claim to fame is exceptional aesthetics, non-stock features, or a complex and interesting layout, Storage House offers a clean tactical experience with just enough clutter to break up sightlines and gaps on the shelves creating firing slots that test the observation ability of LSPS officers of any level.

Download link: https://mod.io/g/readyornot/m/storage-house



3.) Neptune Spear by Scones3

Moving out of Los Suenos, we take a peek into the work of clandestine military operations with the mission to neutralize one of the most hunted men of the 21st century. Stepping into the realm of night operations, Neptune Spear requires a high level of situational awareness and communication for a high completion score as enemies often hide in the shadowy corner of this middle eastern compound. If you are looking for non-SWAT operations, then you certainly cannot go wrong with this one.

Download Link: https://mod.io/g/readyornot/m/neptune-spear-by-scones



Conclusion

This concludes our first content showcase of the new year where we looked at some community created maps! Be sure to tune in next time for more development news!

