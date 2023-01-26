• Fixed a bug where the talents interface would update erratically on some systems.
• Fixed a bug where pressing PAUSE on the settings menu would incorrectly unpause the game but left the settings menu open.
• Fixed a bug where the loading screen would render incorrectly on resolutions other than 1080p.
Deathtide Survivors update for 26 January 2023
Hotfix - Patch 1.0.1b
