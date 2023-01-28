STEAM DECK VERIFIED!

Share · View all patches · Build 10411397 · Last edited 28 January 2023 – 01:26:05 UTC by Wendy

Hey all, Myst version 1.8.7 (Windows Only) is here. And with it, comes… FULL STEAM DECK SUPPORT!

Features

Myst will now autodetect to optimal graphics settings when playing on Steam Deck for the first time (this will not affect games that are streamed to Steam Deck; it only affects game instances from installations on the Steam Deck itself). Autodetect can be used in the graphics settings menu to bring you back to these optimal settings on the Steamdeck version of Myst at any time.

Updated credits localization for a few members.

Fixes

(SPOILER) Fix for a little piece of Atrus’ hair floating away from his head while in D’ni.

Fix for player height being a bit off in VR when descending some ladders around Myst, regardless of Quick Travel On Ladders enabled or not.

Fix for “(Restart Needed)” showing up next to the ray tracing option if you simply auto detect your graphics settings in the graphics settings menu, without modifying the ray tracing setting at all.

Don’t forget to contact support@cyan.com with any bugs you might encounter!

Thanks for your continued support, and enjoy Myst!