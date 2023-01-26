Get 20% Off Football Manager 2023 Now

 Skip to content

Football Manager 2023 update for 26 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Secure the signing of the transfer window, with Football Manager 2023 now 20% off on PC/Mac, Console, Mobile and Nintendo Switch™.

The sale period runs until 6pm GMT on Thursday, February 2nd. Timings and discount levels vary by platform and territory*.

FM23 Console on PS5 arrives on February 1st. Consistent with the pre-order incentive that ran prior to our announcement that the release was to be delayed, it will launch with a 20% discount for all PlayStation Plus subscribers which will be redeemable until Tuesday, February 14th at 15:00 GMT.

*The sale on FM23 Mobile ends at 23:59 GMT on February 2nd. FM23 Touch on Nintendo Switch™ is on sale in Europe, the Middle East and Africa until 23:59pm GMT on February 2nd, with the discount in the Americas region ending at 07:59 GMT on February 3rd. There is no discount on FM23 Touch in Asia.

