WW2 Rebuilder | Patch 1.2.1

We prepared a next update to WW2 Rebuilder that includes various fixes.
But first we want to point out a few troubleshooters for situations when game get closed right after start or during a first loading screen. In such case we suggest the following:
- Add game to exception folder in Windows Defender Firewall
- Uninstall any antivirus software other that Windows Defender
- Restart your computer
- Clear download catch in Steam App
- Verify Integrity of Game Files
- Run game
We also strongly suggest to have game installed on SSD drive.
Patch notes:
- FRenderThreadScope crash
Possible fix to crash happening during Alt-Tab of the game.
- Autosaves improvements
Fixed several issues with autosaves that could lead to game crash.
- Dunkirk
Fixed situation when dragged car to parking lot for dismantle after re-load would be still visiable
Prevent possibility of dragged objects being throw away into the ocean.
- Controller
Fix preventing mouse cursor jumping in front while playing with controller
Once again thanks so much feedback and reporting all the issues!
Keep the bug reports and feedback coming and stay awesome!
