 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WW2 Rebuilder update for 26 January 2023

WW2 Rebuilder | Patch 1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10411315 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Builders!

We prepared a next update to WW2 Rebuilder that includes various fixes.

But first we want to point out a few troubleshooters for situations when game get closed right after start or during a first loading screen. In such case we suggest the following:

We also strongly suggest to have game installed on SSD drive.

Patch notes:

  • FRenderThreadScope crash
    Possible fix to crash happening during Alt-Tab of the game.
  • Autosaves improvements
    Fixed several issues with autosaves that could lead to game crash.
  • Dunkirk
    Fixed situation when dragged car to parking lot for dismantle after re-load would be still visiable
    Prevent possibility of dragged objects being throw away into the ocean.
  • Controller
    Fix preventing mouse cursor jumping in front while playing with controller

Once again thanks so much feedback and reporting all the issues!

Join our discord: it's the fastest way to keep in touch with us:

Keep the bug reports and feedback coming and stay awesome!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1573280/WW2_Rebuilder/

Changed files in this update

Depot 1573281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link