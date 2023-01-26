 Skip to content

Prepare Uranus: Exploring Black Holes for Adults update for 26 January 2023

26.01.23 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everybody!
Made an update with several improvements:
-New sprite of Ivberta
-Mini game availible now (collecting mushrooms during the day)
-New starmap
-New working screen
-Small fixes

