 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Noun Town update for 27 January 2023

[v1.0496] Stability Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10411097 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Resolved bugs related to casual npcs chats, settings and interactions with the surrounding environment during minigames

  • Fixed fabricator issue where location were considered valid objects

  • Fixed instances in which communication with npcs would be blocked entirely by exiting the panel

  • Fixed instances in which communication with npcs would be blocked by other minigames

  • Fixed teleportation to the exit door inside the school environment

  • Fixed teleportation on stairs located in the central zone of the map

  • Fixed Navigation minigame glitch forcing you repeat the same search indefinitely

  • Fixed Weather minigame days of the week stage which could not be accessed

  • Fixed some reported objects collision detection issue

  • Added a dedicate language option to prioritize the translation displayed

  • Added a dedicated option to reset all objects location while in any learning environment

  • Added new setting to change the player turn speed

  • Learning Rush minigame now displays both romanisation and symbols when available

  • Improved grabbing and respawning mechanics for objects

  • Corrected reported dialogue and door typos

Changed files in this update

Depot 1643101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link