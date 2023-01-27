[v1.0496] Stability Update

Resolved bugs related to casual npcs chats, settings and interactions with the surrounding environment during minigames

Fixed fabricator issue where location were considered valid objects

Fixed instances in which communication with npcs would be blocked entirely by exiting the panel

Fixed instances in which communication with npcs would be blocked by other minigames

Fixed teleportation to the exit door inside the school environment

Fixed teleportation on stairs located in the central zone of the map

Fixed Navigation minigame glitch forcing you repeat the same search indefinitely

Fixed Weather minigame days of the week stage which could not be accessed

Fixed some reported objects collision detection issue

Added a dedicate language option to prioritize the translation displayed

Added a dedicated option to reset all objects location while in any learning environment

Added new setting to change the player turn speed

Learning Rush minigame now displays both romanisation and symbols when available

Improved grabbing and respawning mechanics for objects