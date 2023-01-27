[v1.0496] Stability Update

Resolved bugs related to casual npcs chats, settings and interactions with the surrounding environment during minigames
-
Fixed fabricator issue where location were considered valid objects
-
Fixed instances in which communication with npcs would be blocked entirely by exiting the panel
-
Fixed instances in which communication with npcs would be blocked by other minigames
-
Fixed teleportation to the exit door inside the school environment
-
Fixed teleportation on stairs located in the central zone of the map
-
Fixed Navigation minigame glitch forcing you repeat the same search indefinitely
-
Fixed Weather minigame days of the week stage which could not be accessed
-
Fixed some reported objects collision detection issue
-
Added a dedicate language option to prioritize the translation displayed
-
Added a dedicated option to reset all objects location while in any learning environment
-
Added new setting to change the player turn speed
-
Learning Rush minigame now displays both romanisation and symbols when available
-
Improved grabbing and respawning mechanics for objects
-
Corrected reported dialogue and door typos
Changed files in this update