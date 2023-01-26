Hotfix #32 Now Live!

Hello everyone,

Today we bring you a new hotfix, which addresses some common reasons for crashes and other gameplay issues.

This hotfix will also take care of the issue causing parties of 3-4 players to crash when a second player joins an already-started conversation. (Warning: We're pleased to assist in making your party chats run smoothly, but you're on your own when it comes to avoiding small talk.)

A big thank you to all who reported this issue and all the rest!

For our Mac players, we know you’re still waiting for Patch 9. We’re continuing to work on the stability of the build on Mac, but need some more time to address the issues.

CRASHES AND BLOCKERS

Fixed a crash caused by RAM corruption that would occur when loading into the tutorial.

Fixed a crash that would occur when booting the game using Vulkan.

Fixed an issue prompting the 'Mid-dialogue saves are currently disabled' error while not in dialogue, which was preventing you from saving.

Fixed a crash that would occur in 3- or 4-player sessions - if one player is in a dialogue and another listens in, the game no longer crashes for everyone else.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer causing the UI to disappear when switching from listening in on the host to listening in on the client.

GAMEPLAY