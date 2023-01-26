Welcome to Season 2 of Eville!

Welcome, Villagers. Let us travel together to Frostpit with Season 2 live!

Please note:

Servers may become unstable from large volume

Season 2 pass entitlement grant may be delayed

New Frostpit Map

Home of the Orc race

A snowy mining town with new areas to to explore & some new quests

Larger & more vertically dimensional

**Please note that Frostpit is not replacing the Eville map, it will be another option to choose from by the lobby host

New Race: Orcs

By default everyone gets a female & male orc to play as when the season starts - with more styles to unlock via the store & season pass.

New items redeemable with coins in the store throughout season 2:

over 45 new items to unlock with silver crowns, on a weekly rotation including...

• Moon Order Ambassador Acora Avatar

• Orc Miner Avatar in different styles

• Full set of player home furniture & a new layout thematically fitting the new Frostpit map

• Dance Emotes

• Pets

Season Pass

The Eville Season 2 Pass offers 60 levels of exciting new content! It includes new Avatars, Accessories, Emotes, Dances, Stickers, Silver Crowns & more!

This Pass also introduces pets to Eville! The tale says that a god fell near Frostpit, giving its essence to the Earth. Its powers now live within the animated statue: The Animated Cobalt Wolf (coming later...)!

Unlock new items with each level & discover Epic or even Legendary items for you to equip or use in the game.

The included XP Boosters allow you to earn up to 50% more XP on each match and challenge completed.

Purchasing the Eville Season 2 Pass will also unlock all premium rewards from the levels you’ve already completed.

The Eville Season 2 Pass - completely leveled up - awards you the following:

4x Avatars

1x Pet

7x Style-Variations for Avatars

5x Back-Items

6x Accessories

4x Emotes

6x Stickers

5x Paintings

4x Loading Screens

7x Badges

1200 Silver Crowns for the cosmetic store

2x 25% XP-Boosters

Changes & Quality of Life Features

Blocking improvements

Blocking now prevents players from joining your lobby and you now see if someone you have blocked is in a lobby you're in or about to join.

You'll still be able to join and play with them, if you want to.

Match Reward changes

After the changes to the XP Rewards (see Double XP event news), we've decided to also adjust the Silver Crown rewards.

You will now receive 10 Crowns after losing a match, and 25 Silver Crowns after you win, as before. The daily cap has been removed and replaced with a weekly cap, so you will receive rewards even in very long sessions, where you would hit the daily cap after 4 wins before this update.

Matches that are shorter than 5 minutes will no longer reward Crowns.

Other changes

More Lobby Languages: You can now select from more languages for your lobby.

Poltergeist (Item): Now will also disappear after dealing damage 3 times or after 180 seconds, whatever comes first

Thieves can now check the inventory of dead players with their "Plunder" ability

Your purchased DLCs now sync when you open your equipment screens, so Season pass purchases and DLC items should appear without the need to restart Eville.

Mouse controls can now be inverted

Bugfixes

Cancelling animations would cause the player to be frozen in place indefinitely. Examples: Throwing Paint and revealing as Mayor while throwing, Claiming a role while destroying a barricade, using a Sticker while damaging an Ice Wall

The first herb of each type would always spawn at the same location

Most passive abilities were not working on the Shape-Shifter

You were unable to report a body after a player disconnected while being burned in the cage

Items could spawn on top of each other

Fixed controller issues in the Player Options menu

The Season XP progression sound kept playing in the reward windows if you had reached the maximum level of the season and you would gain XP (visually), although you have already reached the maximum level

Healing was visible to all players occasionally

We're aware of the following issues and they will be fixed them in the next update: