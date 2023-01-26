Update v0.7.6.5

Hi survivors!
Today’s update is focusing on fixes and translation improvements:
- Some users have been reporting a stuck loading screen. With this update this shouldn’t occur anymore (or at least less often) and we also created a backup folder that will be storing your previous 3 game data. If there’s still any problem related to this do not hesitate to reach us at suppor@noxfallstudios.com . We will be glad to help you :)
- Many users are reporting an “infinite scroll” input bug which apparently is being caused by some specific software/drivers from these devices (for example, Synapse from Razer). It may be worth to try and uninstall the drivers to see whether it fixes the issue or not. Anyway we are still working on it to avoid it happening in any case.
- Fixed an unlikely bug that made the settings panel to display incorrectly.
- Some Global and Graphic settings weren't correctly working or being saved.
- New translation added: Brazilian Portuguese. Thanks to MAGNUSnoos!
- Many corrections languages in:
- French: Kyscen
- German: Grospii, OrkBolg, langehaaregrueneaugen, kev_0gw, m4gerqu4rk, Hestrie, Fridu, Draeia | Phil
- Dutch: JenTheBluePanda and Tryhardosaurus
- Korean: Beata
If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:
🔸 Discord.
🔸 Steam Community.
Changed files in this update