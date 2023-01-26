 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Maskonauts: Chat'Attack update for 26 January 2023

Update 1.4.161 is available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10410795 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a scanner feature showing the silhouette of the Blockbosster alongside its channel. It even shows its colors after fighting it once!
  • Gameplay balancing.
  • Bugs correction.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2139731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link