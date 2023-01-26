- Added a scanner feature showing the silhouette of the Blockbosster alongside its channel. It even shows its colors after fighting it once!
- Gameplay balancing.
- Bugs correction.
Maskonauts: Chat'Attack update for 26 January 2023
Update 1.4.161 is available!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update