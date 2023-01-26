 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bing in Wonderland update for 26 January 2023

1.1.17

Share · View all patches · Build 10410731 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • In the settings panel, an option "Butt Slam Speed Up" was added to shorten the animation performance time of Butt Slam. For the "see too much Butt Slam animation to, can wait to finish it, very anxious" friends of high players.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1710101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link