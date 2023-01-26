UAV Drone Strike for Front Lines Beta

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds the MQ-9A Reaper drone to the available support units.

It costs 200 points and carries 4 x laser guided hellfires. Maximum range is 7km from your position and you will need to lase the target until the missile hits.

The UAV is fully modelled and will do an overhead fly past at the start of the mission. It will then perform a race track holding position around your starting base until you call it in. If you're flying the AH-64D then the drone will show up on the Radar although it currently uses the helicopter icon.

The drone is quite slow so it can take a while for it to arrive at its firing position. However, once it is there you can call it in every 45 seconds until it runs out of missiles allowing you to strike targets quickly.

When the drone launches a missile you will get a radio call informing you and you will also get the count down to missile impact on the HUD.

Enemy units will see and target the drone but currently it is invulnerable to enemy fire.

I have also set the 155mm Artillery Strikes to just x2 uses to balance out artillery spam so you'll need to use artillery for area effect strikes and the drone for pinpoint strikes.

The A.I. that powers the drone can be used for any fixed wing aircraft so expect other fast movers to be added to the support units quite soon. Plus I'll be able to add in enemy aircraft too ːsteamhappyː