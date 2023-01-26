Patch - Jan 26th, 2023

Hello.
Apologies again for the frequent updates. I found some blocking issues with MP that needed to be addressed. I've also made some additional fixes.
Fixes/Changes
- Fixed an issue where joining players could not use the teleports in Suspended Atoll
- Fixed an issue where joining players could not jump
- Fixed more clipping stairs in the Distended Caverns zone
- Fixed the item names of non-equipment items while holding Left-Alt
- Spell projectiles should now correctly go towards the target if they are at a different elevation
- Player summons should now teleport to you after using a teleporter in the Suspended Atoll
- Player summons will now attack mobs that are already in combat instead of ignoring them
- All summoning spell's cast time has been reduced to 3s from 5s.
Thanks!
