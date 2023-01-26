 Skip to content

WOE update for 26 January 2023

0.4 Update Released

26 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The discovery of a curious new contraption foretells the remapping of flesh and marrow, veins and nerves - a bizarre process that unlocks new powers with which to face the darkness…

-Trevor

v0.4.0 Update Notes

Features:
-- New character upgrade system and currency
-- Nine new unique character upgrades
-- New particle effects for dropped upgrade currencies
-- Added help text to upgrade buttons for better clarity on upgrade details
-- Upgrade costs now show in red when player does not have enough upgrade currency
-- SFX added when picking up health potions
-- Multiple drops now possible from containers and monsters
-- Player dodge chance now shows in stat row
-- Improved visibility highlight for items hiding behind foreground walls

