0.4 Update Released

The discovery of a curious new contraption foretells the remapping of flesh and marrow, veins and nerves - a bizarre process that unlocks new powers with which to face the darkness…
-Trevor
v0.4.0 Update Notes
Features:
-- New character upgrade system and currency
-- Nine new unique character upgrades
-- New particle effects for dropped upgrade currencies
-- Added help text to upgrade buttons for better clarity on upgrade details
-- Upgrade costs now show in red when player does not have enough upgrade currency
-- SFX added when picking up health potions
-- Multiple drops now possible from containers and monsters
-- Player dodge chance now shows in stat row
-- Improved visibility highlight for items hiding behind foreground walls
Changed files in this update