Patch Notes for 1.1.98

2023-01-26
Overview
Text updates and fixes to various issues encountered by some players.
New:
- Added Vulkan as fallback API
- This is added as an experimental feature and is intended to only be used in the event that a player has issues with running DirectX 11.
- You can try this by right clicking the game in your library and choosing properties, under general tab add -force-vulkan in the launch options field.
- Known Issues: Running in windowed mode may cause performance issues.
Changes:
- Add Northern Sámi localization for tutorial texts
- Add Ellen Oddveig Hætta to credits (Sámi localization)
Fixes:
- Fix lens flare effect not aligning with the Sun
- Fix text issues: typos, alignment in select languages, some texts being presented in English even when another language is selected and Chinese language missing a set of characters
- Fix issues with a character’s physics based skirt getting stuck
- Attempt to fix an issue where the ability to drum can get disabled after cinematics (fixed by restarting the game).
Changed files in this update