 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Skábma™ - Snowfall update for 26 January 2023

Patch Notes for 1.1.98

Share · View all patches · Build 10410471 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2023-01-26

Overview
Text updates and fixes to various issues encountered by some players.

New:

  • Added Vulkan as fallback API
  • This is added as an experimental feature and is intended to only be used in the event that a player has issues with running DirectX 11.
  • You can try this by right clicking the game in your library and choosing properties, under general tab add -force-vulkan in the launch options field.
  • Known Issues: Running in windowed mode may cause performance issues.

Changes:

  • Add Northern Sámi localization for tutorial texts
  • Add Ellen Oddveig Hætta to credits (Sámi localization)

Fixes:

  • Fix lens flare effect not aligning with the Sun
  • Fix text issues: typos, alignment in select languages, some texts being presented in English even when another language is selected and Chinese language missing a set of characters
  • Fix issues with a character’s physics based skirt getting stuck
  • Attempt to fix an issue where the ability to drum can get disabled after cinematics (fixed by restarting the game).

Changed files in this update

Depot 1665281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link