New version 1.1.0 is OUT!

Player comfort/Gameplay: We noticed some issues during the "tutorial" stage and we decided to make it simpler. Accordingly to users feedback received we augmented the charging speed of the "powerful attack", now is two times faster. The player can now hit the enemies while is hurt.
Complete Changelog:
- Simplified Tutorial
- Powerful Attack: Charging speed increased
- Fix: Attack glitches in god mode
- Fix: Combo power cards unlocking bug
- Fix: Red Widow Boss climbing zones
