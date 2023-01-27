 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Seven Spirits update for 27 January 2023

New version 1.1.0 is OUT!

Share · View all patches · Build 10410373 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Player comfort/Gameplay: We noticed some issues during the "tutorial" stage and we decided to make it simpler. Accordingly to users feedback received we augmented the charging speed of the "powerful attack", now is two times faster. The player can now hit the enemies while is hurt.

Complete Changelog:

  • Simplified Tutorial
  • Powerful Attack: Charging speed increased
  • Fix: Attack glitches in god mode
  • Fix: Combo power cards unlocking bug
  • Fix: Red Widow Boss climbing zones

Changed files in this update

Depot 2000461
  • Loading history…
Depot 2000462
  • Loading history…
Depot 2000463
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link