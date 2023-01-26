 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

String Along update for 26 January 2023

Update notes for 26 January

Share · View all patches · Build 10410372 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few improvements

  • Added camera movement (can be turned off in settings).
  • Improve graphics (particles, trail renderers, post processing)
  • Improved sound (most actions should now have a sounds)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2219361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link