1-26 BUG fix and Experience optimization

BUG Solve the problem that miners may not be able to come down after going up the mountain when mining

Summoned barbarians are prohibited from occupying beds

Fixed the pathfinding bug, which would cause the traveling merchant not to leave, and the hired worker to be stuck in place

Optimization: Residents can continuously pick up the same items in 3 nearby grids to improve work efficiency

BUG reprocessing: Occasional new year, the initial resource of the fishery is 0

BUG Merchant becomes cultist incorrectly

Simple mode, double the durability of clothes

BUG The porters will keep trying to move the wheat or apples in the wine barrel, which will cause them to get stuck and not work