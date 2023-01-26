BUG Solve the problem that miners may not be able to come down after going up the mountain when mining
Summoned barbarians are prohibited from occupying beds
Fixed the pathfinding bug, which would cause the traveling merchant not to leave, and the hired worker to be stuck in place
Optimization: Residents can continuously pick up the same items in 3 nearby grids to improve work efficiency
BUG reprocessing: Occasional new year, the initial resource of the fishery is 0
BUG Merchant becomes cultist incorrectly
Simple mode, double the durability of clothes
BUG The porters will keep trying to move the wheat or apples in the wine barrel, which will cause them to get stuck and not work
领地：种田与征战 update for 26 January 2023
1-26 BUG fix and Experience optimization
