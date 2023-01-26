 Skip to content

Miscreated update for 26 January 2023

Patch 1.18.3 - 01/26/23

Patch 1.18.3 - 01/26/23

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issue with Respawn At Base timer.
Fixed display width for the Respawn At Base text.

THERE ARE NO MORE OFFICIAL SERVERS
Anyone saying otherwise is lying to you.

