Now Adventure's Pixel World has particles that come out of gun shots and when there is an impact with an object, in addition to lights in the levels. Thanks for playing! Much content will be added and improved.
Adventure's Pixel World update for 26 January 2023
particles and lights
Patchnotes via Steam Community
