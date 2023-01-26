 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Adventure's Pixel World update for 26 January 2023

particles and lights

Share · View all patches · Build 10410289 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now Adventure's Pixel World has particles that come out of gun shots and when there is an impact with an object, in addition to lights in the levels. Thanks for playing! Much content will be added and improved.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2204841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link