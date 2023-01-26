January Update

And so it begins... again...

2023 sees the Primal Carnage franchise starting its second decade, and we'll be continuing to support PCE on PC with more updates throughout. Today we have a small one to kick the year off, with a few fixes and mechanic tweaks alongside the January store rotation...

Manual Flight Modes

Pteranodon and Tupandactylus can now swap between regular flight or hover flight by tapping Alt. When regular flight mode is active, Flyers will now continue gliding forwards if there is no input - instead of automatically hovering on the spot the way they did previously.

Swapping to hover mode while flying at high speed acts as an air brake. When in hover mode, you can rapidly ascend with the "jump" button or descend on the spot in freefall using the "crouch" button. Continue holding crouch to gain speed while descending.



Hovering around allows for precise movements when trying to land on a specific spot, unlike regular flight. An indicator for the active flight mode is shown in the bottom right of the HUD when flying now.

Special Movement Key

The flyer changes are part of a broader adjustment- the addition of a customizable Special Movement key for dinosaurs. Outside of the Flyers, other classes which use this currently are the Pachy for its slide ability, and Tyrants use it to brace. These actions are still doable by crouching, but you now have the option of using the rebindable Special Movement key as well.

We may look to include some additional utility for other dinosaurs in future now that there's a dedicated button for it. Watch this space.

Contextual Respawn Hints

The tutorial hints system has been expanded with the addition of tips that display while you are waiting to respawn. These "death hints" are contextual in that they pertain to the method in which you died. So depending on which weapon, class, or attack killed you, the game will try to display an appropriate hint.

We'll expand on these and continue to add more types of tutorialization in future, to help expose the many interesting quirks of Primal's gameplay. Like all the existing hints, they can be toggled On / Off in the game's options menu.

New Year, New Looks

Our seasonal event may have come to a close but winter is still clinging on, with some cold blooded beasties stomping into the store today. We have a brand new set of mutations and beautiful boreal skins such as the Frozen Wake Tupa and magnificent Icefall Feathered Spinosaurus...

Stay both warm AND stylish with suits for all mercenaries! Not to be outdone by Agent Stone, a wardrobe of four tailored tuxedos for each human is now available. So, meet Agent Angus, Agent Crane, Agent Hart, and Agent Tyler bundles along with a retroactive pack containing several agent trapper skins...

Since the resident medical staff has no more need for it, our Commando can now don the Field Medic's outfit, perfect for the heavy weapons guy with the healing hands. And when it comes to pre-loved clothes, you can't go wrong with the Wilderness Commando outfit which has some rather charming slashes taken out of it.

New Free Drops

Several new items have been added to the drop pool, obtainable by just playing the game, or completing challenges / crafting. White as the driven snow, the Winter Sneaking Suit is a legendary Scientist skin variant with piercing blue eyes. There is also a combo option cigar and shades for the Trapper, plus a couple of new weapon skins.

On the dinosaur side, the bold Ribbon Eel Acro is a legendary new look. And two striking new Bruiser mutations charge into the game: Ranaepedes Cerato & Torosus Carno...

Finally, a couple of fun sprays / avatars have been added to the game...

You can get a closer look at all of the items in the latest update on our Special Trello Board, or preview them directly in-game.

Version 2.9.11 Changelog

New manual flight mode option for Flyers, toggle hover mode with Alt key

When in hover mode, hold crouch to rapidly descend on the spot

Added customizable Special Movement key for Tyrant bracing, Pachy slide, flight modes

Expanded clip size and reserve ammo of tranquilizer pistol

Faster reload speed for tranquilizer pistol

Added contextual "death hints" that display on the respawn screen

Reverted the snowy main menu and basic testing maps to normal

Fixed the Acro plush being backwards when worn by Scientist

Fixed a missing item description

Happy New Year!

After all this time, we're still here.

We have a busy year ahead of us, and hope you'll enjoy what we have in the works behind the scenes. More minor updates are coming throughout spring as we work on refreshing the PS4 side of Primal.

Valentines, St. Patricks and Easter will be here soon, and there's some big overhauls planned in future!

Thanks for playing!

-The Primal Carnage Team

[For all things Primal Carnage, get involved on the Official Discord...](discord.gg/primalcarnage)