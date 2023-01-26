What’s Early Access mean for TADO anyway!?

As we open the gate to Adventurers for the first time since October, we want to be as clear as possible with people who may be considering joining, but aren’t a great fan of the whole Early Access experience, and are hoping TADO is pretty much complete but a little rough around the edges…

So, let’s get that out the way first, TADO is rough around the edges for sure, but is it pretty much complete? No, not really, there’s a lot of content that still needs to be finished and introduced to the world, and there’s a lot of content that’s still working its way through the pipeline. We will give more precise plans on this over the next week – the current build is pretty locked down with most of our effort in the very short term likely focused on putting out fires.

Oh no, does that mean TADO isn’t the game for me right now?

Well that depends, as we launch today, a new player, unfamiliar with the world will have quite a lot to do. You can complete the first two chapters of our main world story quest – it’s really difficult to put a time on this but most people will probably take quite a while to get through this. There’s also a lot of side quest content, activities like crafting and fishing, hunting for items, levelling your character, collecting Lore from around the world, transporting goods and beating down rare enemies alongside your fellow adventurers. There’s a lot to do, but its very possible you might enjoy it so much… that you’ll want to do more then there is content at the moment.

We’ve also gated a few zones today, which means whilst they are there – you can’t access them yet. If you find a portal that looks like this….

It means we were unable to get the area in today’s build… These areas we intend to open up over the next week.

We’re looking forward to seeing you shortly, we're looking like it will be just after 16:00 UTC

Have fun and strap in everyone! It will probably be a bit bumpy!

Monty