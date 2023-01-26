Hotfix Update 1.0.2.9584

Hello Seedlings!

Thanks to all of you for your support, whether by sending in bugs, for leaving a review letting us know what you think, for hanging out in the community, or even simply playing the game.

If you are getting any issues, please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).

Here is today's changelog:

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ

🔷 Animal feeding setup reworked with bars for mood and fullness / Pet age added to Whistle

🔶 Relationship challenge replaced with FP challenge and counts any gains in FP for NPCs.

🔶 Tough skin powder now has Toughness trait

🔶 Apple Pie task now rewards some rep

🔶 Adjust wheel of delight based challenges to include more outcomes

🔶 Following adjusted to be smoother

🔶 Family cooks at a faster rate than before if out of the level

❌ Fix for softlock getting hit on the way back from attack

❌ Fix some text on noticeboard tasks

❌ Fix item ratings not visible on all good store plinths

❌ Fix for slow down setting affecting end of room

❌ Pott question bonuses appear in the player stats

❌ Fix for a few cutscenes where the camera panned too much

❌ Fix for watering task immediately completing in some circumstances

❌ Fix for Ferrous Footway map showing when there shouldn't be one

❌ Reloading no longer makes pets hungry again

❌ Bottom right pond in Evergreen fixed to be fishable

❌ Item cooldown for Music Box affected by taxed years

❌ Baker dozen perk properly stacks with how many are made

❌ Family can't be working at the same time as gathering or injured

❌ Family gardening covers bushes, herbs and tomatoes and shows progress bar

❌ Chickens showing on the pet whistle list

❌ Number of swords showing in inventory

❌ Fix for info overlay not showing on gamepad with "Press Once" setting

❌ Supersweet perk stops burning in jams/stews and convert kiln red markers to orange for fruit

❌ Crafting items in the blacksmith go to the player inventory if full in storage

❌ Fix for mismatch in moulds given at some blacksmiths

❌ Fix for a couple of maladies still showing symptoms after curing

❌ Fix for collecting priority so insects are gathered and interactables are picked if no Bumpa milk left for the day

❌ Some minor level fixes for layering and offscreen visible areas

❌ Fix for some Rivermoor assets not changing with season

❌ Fix for cases where pigs could get stuck in the pen or disappear from the farm

❌ Fix for case where Unwell task could get stuck when a save occurs immediately after cutscene

❌ Fog horn works in Tir Na Nog

❌ Can't share items between bowls on goddess offering

❌ Fix for watering tasks assigned to different characters than the one accepted from

❌ Fixed cases where pet stalls could crash due to not entering their level when the pet died

❌ Fix for crash with two NPC generation stories

🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fix