UPDATE #12 - Fixing issues with launching the game & improved zombies

We continue our work on improving REQUISITION VR in 2023.
#FIXES:
- Fixed bugs that made it impossible to connect a headset to the game, especially Virtual Desktop users.
- Fixed an issue where zombies could walk through walls in some cases.
- Fixed an issue with incorrect zombie climbing animations.
- Fixed an issue that caused zombies to move out of sync with their animations (like they were "floating" on the surface).
- Improved network sync of zombie position.
- Fixed bugs when zombies could "get up" or fly up in a T pose when they die.
- Fixed a bug where Horde Mode could freeze (zombies weren't spawning and it was impossible to end a session) if players log out of a session.
- Fixed a bug where there could be more zombies on the map than supposed.
- Fixed issues with crashing of the game.
- Fixed an issue when PDA opened the menu by accidental pressing when the player wasn’t looking at it.
- Fixed an issue when an item while being pulled by grab from the distance pushes all other items around.
- Fixed an issue where an item could be highlighted after it was removed from the socket.
- Added linkpoints to some items where they were missing.
- Fixed incorrect grabs of some items.
- Fixed a bug that caused fog to disappear on some maps.
- Fixed a number of bugs that could lead to a hard lock of a small tutorial and it was impossible to finish it.
- Fixed a bug where you could grab your backpack while you're dead.
- Optimized and improved performance of a hand animator on other players.
- Fixed issues with shotgun ammo.
- Fixed an issue with incorrect highlighting of the quest keys.
- Fixed collisions on the Sandbox map.
#FEATURES:
- Added radio communications to the Town map (Story mode)
#TWEAKS:
- Improved sounds on some maps and objects.
