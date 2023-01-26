 Skip to content

Requisition VR update for 26 January 2023

UPDATE #12 - Fixing issues with launching the game & improved zombies

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there!

We continue our work on improving REQUISITION VR in 2023.

#FIXES:
  • Fixed bugs that made it impossible to connect a headset to the game, especially Virtual Desktop users.
  • Fixed an issue where zombies could walk through walls in some cases.
  • Fixed an issue with incorrect zombie climbing animations.
  • Fixed an issue that caused zombies to move out of sync with their animations (like they were "floating" on the surface).
  • Improved network sync of zombie position.
  • Fixed bugs when zombies could "get up" or fly up in a T pose when they die.
  • Fixed a bug where Horde Mode could freeze (zombies weren't spawning and it was impossible to end a session) if players log out of a session.
  • Fixed a bug where there could be more zombies on the map than supposed.
  • Fixed issues with crashing of the game.
  • Fixed an issue when PDA opened the menu by accidental pressing when the player wasn’t looking at it.
  • Fixed an issue when an item while being pulled by grab from the distance pushes all other items around.
  • Fixed an issue where an item could be highlighted after it was removed from the socket.
  • Added linkpoints to some items where they were missing.
  • Fixed incorrect grabs of some items.
  • Fixed a bug that caused fog to disappear on some maps.
  • Fixed a number of bugs that could lead to a hard lock of a small tutorial and it was impossible to finish it.
  • Fixed a bug where you could grab your backpack while you're dead.
  • Optimized and improved performance of a hand animator on other players.
  • Fixed issues with shotgun ammo.
  • Fixed an issue with incorrect highlighting of the quest keys.
  • Fixed collisions on the Sandbox map.
#FEATURES:
  • Added radio communications to the Town map (Story mode)
#TWEAKS:
  • Improved sounds on some maps and objects.

Best regards,
Arcadia VR

