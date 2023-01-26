 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SCUM update for 26 January 2023

SCUM - Hotfix 0.8.023.60207

Share · View all patches · Build 10410128 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey everyone. You know what Tuesday and Thursday have in common? They both start with a letter T and have hotfixes in them. Check it out!

  • Fixed the bug where the M1 Garand would take all magazines as M1 clips.
  • Fixed the issue where vehicles could cause a fatal error.
  • Fixed the bug where Chinese lantern and chandelier could not be built on brick and cement BB elements.

  • Improved enter and exit checks for vehicles.
  • Added a gold price graph to the ATM buy and sell gold panels displaying the prices of gold over the past 30 days.
  • Buried traps will no longer be logged every time they are loaded from the database.
  • Adjusted the server browser UI so servers cannot take up too much space with multi-line names.

Changed files in this update

SCUM Content Depot 513711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link