SCUM - Hotfix 0.8.023.60207

Hey everyone. You know what Tuesday and Thursday have in common? They both start with a letter T and have hotfixes in them. Check it out!
- Fixed the bug where the M1 Garand would take all magazines as M1 clips.
- Fixed the issue where vehicles could cause a fatal error.
- Fixed the bug where Chinese lantern and chandelier could not be built on brick and cement BB elements.
- Improved enter and exit checks for vehicles.
- Added a gold price graph to the ATM buy and sell gold panels displaying the prices of gold over the past 30 days.
- Buried traps will no longer be logged every time they are loaded from the database.
- Adjusted the server browser UI so servers cannot take up too much space with multi-line names.
Changed files in this update