Vosphia update for 26 January 2023

Vosphia Small Update 0.0.4

Bug Fixes:

  • Waraxes did not work properly
  • Barrels duplicated spawned in items when refilled
  • Collision for certain weapons were broken
  • Camera shakes for certain weapons were too high
  • Gear window did not close after dragging a gear item in

