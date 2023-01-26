Vosphia Small Update 0.0.4

Bug Fixes:
- Waraxes did not work properly
- Barrels duplicated spawned in items when refilled
- Collision for certain weapons were broken
- Camera shakes for certain weapons were too high
- Gear window did not close after dragging a gear item in
