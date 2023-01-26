 Skip to content

Ski3 update for 26 January 2023

0.8.9 Beta - January 26, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new:

  1. Added a new mechanic that works during the night: Campfires. They only light up during the night (even on Hell difficulty), serving as warnings for more dangerous areas, doodads and also also slowing down the Yeti by a large margin, making escape much easier. The Yeti has to pass trough the fire for this to work. The player is immune to fire (subject to change).

Fixes:

  1. The amount of snowfall is much more consistent especially at higher speeds.
  2. Minor map issues.

