0.8.9 Beta - January 26, 2023

What's new:
- Added a new mechanic that works during the night: Campfires. They only light up during the night (even on Hell difficulty), serving as warnings for more dangerous areas, doodads and also also slowing down the Yeti by a large margin, making escape much easier. The Yeti has to pass trough the fire for this to work. The player is immune to fire (subject to change).
Fixes:
- The amount of snowfall is much more consistent especially at higher speeds.
- Minor map issues.
Changed files in this update