Update 0.1.4.5 Patch Notes

Hey everyone, back today with another bunch of changes and enhancements. We're still hard at work on many of your suggestions, the community feedback has been invaluable.

We just want to note, that this patch fixes the bugged behaviour with the UI on the Trench Extractor. However this building is being redesigned, and currently does not output anything. We expect to have the new functionality for this building implemented next week!

Quality of Life / Accessibility

Input:

Implemented key rebinding - subject to changes based on community feedback.

UI:

Production buildings now display time in in-game hours.

Feature

Deep Vein Extraction: Extractors will now mine depleted resource deposits but it takes quadruple the time.

Bug Fixes

Submarines:

Fix for buildings being stuck as unrepairable on loaded files.

UI:

Food HUD should now show the correct average consumption rate.

Oxygen:

Fix for oxygen networks being broken on some loaded files.

Anomaly:

Can activate UV mode as soon as you unlock it, if the anomaly was attacking at the time it was unlocked.

Tutorials:

Updated wording in tutorial for clarity.

Performance