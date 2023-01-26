Re.Poly Update V 0.1.0

Hithere girls and guys :)

In this first themed monthly update I added some stuff for breeding animals and changed the building parts to their final form. I hope you like what you see :)

Major bugs are finally fixed too and I hope they will never come back :D

But please tell me if they are still there ;)

Next month the new map will be coming into the game with all caves and explorable places.

This will cause a wipe for you but it has to be done. So take this month as a testing and destroying test of the game and try anything out to break the game. I hope you will find something and I hope you will post it on the discord server.

Have a nice day and see you at the hotfix post :)

Re.Poly Version 0.1.0 Update notes

Additions:

Added natural beehives

Added natural beehives to the green lands and dark forest biome

Added Windowed Roof

Added Stone Windowed Roof

Added item: Chicken Coop

Added functions to put chickens into the chicken coop

Added functions to slaughter a chicken

Added chicken coop UI

Added item: Raw Chicken

Added item: Cooked Chicken

Added recipe to the cooking pot: Cooked chicken

Added animal: Rooster

Added logics to breed chickens

Added item: Rabbit cage

Added logics to breed rabbits

Added logics to catch rabbits

Added item: Table (2)

Added item: Table (3)

Added animal Trough

Added hunger to breeding animals

Added hunger to mounts

Added logics for breeding animals and mounts to check for a trough and take food from it (Trough has a radius of 65 foot [20m])

Added logics to mounts to check for food in their inventory first

Added logics to mounts and breeding animals to reduce health when the food bar is empty

Added item: Magical recycler (transforms a crafting item into its parts)

Raised the mount inventory space to compensate the item transport carriage deletion

Removed: Sloped Wall right because the left one can be rotated to fit the other side

Removed carriages (They are buggy and do not work as intended. Maybe they will come back into the game later on)

Changes:

Changed: Fences that can be placed on the ground will be changed to fence posts.

The posts can be placed dynamically into the world. You can connect the posts with another post.

This eliminates the crappy placement of the fences.

The posts can be placed dynamically into the world. You can connect the posts with another post. This eliminates the crappy placement of the fences. Changed: Fence gate that can be placed on the ground has a new model to fit the new fence posts

Changed: Half wall can be placed on another half wall

Changed: Walls are placeable on half walls

Changed: Wood build part models changed to new looking ones

Changed: Stone build part models changed to new looking ones

Changed: Removed Knockback when the player gets hit by AI (offers smoother battles)

Changed: Guild requests are removed. Only invites will be shown to clients (fixes overflooding issues)

Changed: Guild window overview will show members now to get a direct insight

Changed: Removed Members tab from guild window

Fixes: