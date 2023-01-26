Re.Poly Update V 0.1.0

Hithere girls and guys :)
In this first themed monthly update I added some stuff for breeding animals and changed the building parts to their final form. I hope you like what you see :)
Major bugs are finally fixed too and I hope they will never come back :D
But please tell me if they are still there ;)
Next month the new map will be coming into the game with all caves and explorable places.
This will cause a wipe for you but it has to be done. So take this month as a testing and destroying test of the game and try anything out to break the game. I hope you will find something and I hope you will post it on the discord server.
Have a nice day and see you at the hotfix post :)
Re.Poly Version 0.1.0 Update notes
Additions:
-
Added natural beehives
-
Added natural beehives to the green lands and dark forest biome
-
Added Windowed Roof
-
Added Stone Windowed Roof
-
Added item: Chicken Coop
-
Added functions to put chickens into the chicken coop
-
Added functions to slaughter a chicken
-
Added chicken coop UI
-
Added item: Raw Chicken
-
Added item: Cooked Chicken
-
Added recipe to the cooking pot: Cooked chicken
-
Added animal: Rooster
-
Added logics to breed chickens
-
Added item: Rabbit cage
-
Added logics to breed rabbits
-
Added logics to catch rabbits
-
Added item: Table (2)
-
Added item: Table (3)
-
Added animal Trough
-
Added hunger to breeding animals
-
Added hunger to mounts
-
Added logics for breeding animals and mounts to check for a trough and take food from it (Trough has a radius of 65 foot [20m])
-
Added logics to mounts to check for food in their inventory first
-
Added logics to mounts and breeding animals to reduce health when the food bar is empty
-
Added item: Magical recycler (transforms a crafting item into its parts)
-
Raised the mount inventory space to compensate the item transport carriage deletion
- Removed: Sloped Wall right because the left one can be rotated to fit the other side
- Removed carriages (They are buggy and do not work as intended. Maybe they will come back into the game later on)
Changes:
- Changed: Fences that can be placed on the ground will be changed to fence posts.
The posts can be placed dynamically into the world. You can connect the posts with another post.
This eliminates the crappy placement of the fences.
- Changed: Fence gate that can be placed on the ground has a new model to fit the new fence posts
- Changed: Half wall can be placed on another half wall
- Changed: Walls are placeable on half walls
- Changed: Wood build part models changed to new looking ones
- Changed: Stone build part models changed to new looking ones
- Changed: Removed Knockback when the player gets hit by AI (offers smoother battles)
- Changed: Guild requests are removed. Only invites will be shown to clients (fixes overflooding issues)
- Changed: Guild window overview will show members now to get a direct insight
- Changed: Removed Members tab from guild window
Fixes:
- Fixed: Taming minigame is too hard
- Fixed: The fort tower is not climbable
- Fixed: Water purifier is burning infinitely after the last fuel is taken
- Fixed: Gorothka the giant is walking too close to the player to trigger attacks
- Fixed: Character can rotate itself when sitting on a chair or a wagon
- Fixed: Candle Lamp will not show up in the Workbench after learning it
- Fixed: Candlestick is missing in the Blueprints window
- Fixed: A lot of build part position issues that will cause height differences
- Fixed: Ilbeza's horn will get lost after taming
- Fixed: Character will not wear armor (Optically) when relogging
- Fixed: Respawn will cause a start with 0 HP
- Fixed: Map will not be loaded on clients sometimes (Final fix)
- Fixed: Placing floors are not possible in certain situations
- Fixed: Fatal error when a client is trying to sit on a chair or a wagon
- Fixed: Wrong character rotation when sleeping on a bed
- Fixed: Item is blocking hits when it is between a target and the player
- Fixed: Double member issue in guilds
- Fixed: Removing objects will only give back the removed object but not the objects attached to it
- Fixed: Clients who disconnect a server with a building object in hands can not rejoin a server
- Fixed: Loosing players savedata on dedicated servers should be fixed
- Fixed: Bushes are not harvestable on dedicated servers
- Fixed: mount rotation issues on hosted and dedicated servers
- Fixed: Head rotation issue on mounts when rotating the mount
